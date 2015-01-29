Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
132.15
132.15
132.15
132.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.64
88.28
77.92
70.2
Net Worth
215.79
220.43
210.07
202.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.4
0.8
Total Liabilities
218.99
223.63
213.67
206.4
Fixed Assets
2.53
3.3
4.37
5.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.41
4.24
4.24
1.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.3
0.17
0.26
Networking Capital
211.56
213.97
204.53
198.71
Inventories
6.84
3.71
2.38
0.77
Inventory Days
6.18
3.05
Sundry Debtors
45.57
55.75
60.12
3.31
Debtor Days
156.13
13.14
Other Current Assets
195.65
200.77
184.35
212.8
Sundry Creditors
-32.35
-42.96
-39.27
-15.4
Creditor Days
101.98
61.15
Other Current Liabilities
-4.15
-3.3
-3.05
-2.77
Cash
0.19
1.81
0.36
0.36
Total Assets
218.99
223.62
213.67
206.41
