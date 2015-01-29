Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
140.54
91.92
328.12
327
yoy growth (%)
52.89
-71.98
0.34
-27.71
Raw materials
-132.13
-86.11
-320.91
-324.53
As % of sales
94.01
93.68
97.8
99.24
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.19
-0.31
-0.27
As % of sales
0.1
0.21
0.09
0.08
Other costs
-6.4
-4.2
-5.57
-17.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.55
4.56
1.7
5.34
Operating profit
1.85
1.4
1.31
-15.29
OPM
1.31
1.53
0.39
-4.67
Depreciation
-1.52
-0.98
-1.65
-1.92
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.66
-0.83
-0.38
Other income
0.22
0.25
1.72
17.97
Profit before tax
0.04
0.02
0.54
0.36
Taxes
0.31
0.11
0.16
0.16
Tax rate
643.24
562.04
30.38
44.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.36
0.13
0.71
0.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.36
0.13
0.71
0.52
yoy growth (%)
169.66
-81.1
34.95
-95.29
NPM
0.25
0.14
0.21
0.16
