Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

140.54

91.92

328.12

327

yoy growth (%)

52.89

-71.98

0.34

-27.71

Raw materials

-132.13

-86.11

-320.91

-324.53

As % of sales

94.01

93.68

97.8

99.24

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.19

-0.31

-0.27

As % of sales

0.1

0.21

0.09

0.08

Other costs

-6.4

-4.2

-5.57

-17.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.55

4.56

1.7

5.34

Operating profit

1.85

1.4

1.31

-15.29

OPM

1.31

1.53

0.39

-4.67

Depreciation

-1.52

-0.98

-1.65

-1.92

Interest expense

-0.5

-0.66

-0.83

-0.38

Other income

0.22

0.25

1.72

17.97

Profit before tax

0.04

0.02

0.54

0.36

Taxes

0.31

0.11

0.16

0.16

Tax rate

643.24

562.04

30.38

44.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.36

0.13

0.71

0.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.36

0.13

0.71

0.52

yoy growth (%)

169.66

-81.1

34.95

-95.29

NPM

0.25

0.14

0.21

0.16

