Summary

Sirca Paints India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sircolor Wood Coatings Private Limited on 19th January, 2006. Thereafter, the name was changed to Sirca Paints India Private Limited on 3rd May, 2017. The status of Company changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and further, the Company name was changed to Sirca Paints India Limited on 17th January, 2018.The Foundation of the Company was laid down by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Mr. Apoorv Agarwal and Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains in 2006 with a vision to have a distinct global presence in Paint Industry by providing high quality coatings and technical assistance which leads to as healthy customer relationship. After establishment, the Company started import of Polyurethane Polish (PU) products from Italy and wall paints & Abrasives from Korea and selling them in India as a first step of Journey. The Company was first to launch wood filler in India and opened its wholly owned branches in Mumbai and Chennai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wood coatings and other niche decorative paints and home-improvement products under its owned or exclusively licensed brands such as Sirca, Unico, San Marco and DuranteVivan. The Company use to procure the products majorly from SIRCA SPA ITALY through Import and selling them in India through its Distributors. In addition, the Company also procures the products (Thinner, Abresives and Buffing Cream) from other supplier

Read More