SectorTrading
Open₹327.25
Prev. Close₹332.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹56.07
Day's High₹332.15
Day's Low₹324.85
52 Week's High₹444
52 Week's Low₹282.05
Book Value₹60.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,784.85
P/E39.1
EPS8.49
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.81
27.4
27.4
27.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.91
238.12
197.75
174.19
Net Worth
308.72
265.52
225.15
201.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
200.02
143.18
135.05
89.22
yoy growth (%)
39.69
6.02
51.36
8.13
Raw materials
-117.31
-84.2
-70.8
-45.13
As % of sales
58.65
58.81
52.43
50.59
Employee costs
-19.12
-15.94
-13.85
-5.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.95
22.58
34.18
29.54
Depreciation
-4.12
-3.63
-2.39
-0.59
Tax paid
-10.22
-5.98
-9.02
-10.15
Working capital
-1.45
37.11
81.81
22.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.69
6.02
51.36
8.13
Op profit growth
209.93
-60.77
19.89
28.06
EBIT growth
67.6
-33.79
15.55
36.91
Net profit growth
66.98
-33.99
29.74
41.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
311.72
267.75
200.02
143.18
135.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
311.72
267.75
200.02
143.18
135.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.36
4.84
4.4
14.15
5.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Apoorv Agarwal
Independent Director
Gurjit Singh Bains
Independent Director
Sanjay Kapoor
Company Secretary
Chahat Mahajan
Non Executive Director
Ugo Pelosin
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Mehrotra
Independent Director
Anu Chauhan
Independent Director
Shyam Lal Goyal
Additional Director
Aman Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hira Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sirca Paints India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sircolor Wood Coatings Private Limited on 19th January, 2006. Thereafter, the name was changed to Sirca Paints India Private Limited on 3rd May, 2017. The status of Company changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and further, the Company name was changed to Sirca Paints India Limited on 17th January, 2018.The Foundation of the Company was laid down by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Mr. Apoorv Agarwal and Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains in 2006 with a vision to have a distinct global presence in Paint Industry by providing high quality coatings and technical assistance which leads to as healthy customer relationship. After establishment, the Company started import of Polyurethane Polish (PU) products from Italy and wall paints & Abrasives from Korea and selling them in India as a first step of Journey. The Company was first to launch wood filler in India and opened its wholly owned branches in Mumbai and Chennai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wood coatings and other niche decorative paints and home-improvement products under its owned or exclusively licensed brands such as Sirca, Unico, San Marco and DuranteVivan. The Company use to procure the products majorly from SIRCA SPA ITALY through Import and selling them in India through its Distributors. In addition, the Company also procures the products (Thinner, Abresives and Buffing Cream) from other supplier
The Sirca Paints India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd is ₹1784.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sirca Paints India Ltd is 39.1 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sirca Paints India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sirca Paints India Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sirca Paints India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.27%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at -19.71%, 6 Month at -3.51%, 3 Month at -1.22% and 1 Month at -4.35%.
