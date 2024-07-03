iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirca Paints India Ltd Share Price

325.65
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:57 PM

  • Open327.25
  • Day's High332.15
  • 52 Wk High444
  • Prev. Close332.2
  • Day's Low324.85
  • 52 Wk Low 282.05
  • Turnover (lac)56.07
  • P/E39.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.61
  • EPS8.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,784.85
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sirca Paints India Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sirca Paints India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sirca Paints India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.92%

Foreign: 32.92%

Indian: 34.62%

Non-Promoter- 5.29%

Institutions: 5.29%

Non-Institutions: 27.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sirca Paints India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.81

27.4

27.4

27.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

253.91

238.12

197.75

174.19

Net Worth

308.72

265.52

225.15

201.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

200.02

143.18

135.05

89.22

yoy growth (%)

39.69

6.02

51.36

8.13

Raw materials

-117.31

-84.2

-70.8

-45.13

As % of sales

58.65

58.81

52.43

50.59

Employee costs

-19.12

-15.94

-13.85

-5.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.95

22.58

34.18

29.54

Depreciation

-4.12

-3.63

-2.39

-0.59

Tax paid

-10.22

-5.98

-9.02

-10.15

Working capital

-1.45

37.11

81.81

22.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.69

6.02

51.36

8.13

Op profit growth

209.93

-60.77

19.89

28.06

EBIT growth

67.6

-33.79

15.55

36.91

Net profit growth

66.98

-33.99

29.74

41.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

311.72

267.75

200.02

143.18

135.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

311.72

267.75

200.02

143.18

135.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.36

4.84

4.4

14.15

5.61

View Annually Results

Sirca Paints India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sirca Paints India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Apoorv Agarwal

Independent Director

Gurjit Singh Bains

Independent Director

Sanjay Kapoor

Company Secretary

Chahat Mahajan

Non Executive Director

Ugo Pelosin

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Mehrotra

Independent Director

Anu Chauhan

Independent Director

Shyam Lal Goyal

Additional Director

Aman Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hira Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sirca Paints India Ltd

Summary

Sirca Paints India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sircolor Wood Coatings Private Limited on 19th January, 2006. Thereafter, the name was changed to Sirca Paints India Private Limited on 3rd May, 2017. The status of Company changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and further, the Company name was changed to Sirca Paints India Limited on 17th January, 2018.The Foundation of the Company was laid down by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Mr. Apoorv Agarwal and Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains in 2006 with a vision to have a distinct global presence in Paint Industry by providing high quality coatings and technical assistance which leads to as healthy customer relationship. After establishment, the Company started import of Polyurethane Polish (PU) products from Italy and wall paints & Abrasives from Korea and selling them in India as a first step of Journey. The Company was first to launch wood filler in India and opened its wholly owned branches in Mumbai and Chennai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wood coatings and other niche decorative paints and home-improvement products under its owned or exclusively licensed brands such as Sirca, Unico, San Marco and DuranteVivan. The Company use to procure the products majorly from SIRCA SPA ITALY through Import and selling them in India through its Distributors. In addition, the Company also procures the products (Thinner, Abresives and Buffing Cream) from other supplier
Company FAQs

What is the Sirca Paints India Ltd share price today?

The Sirca Paints India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd is ₹1784.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sirca Paints India Ltd is 39.1 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sirca Paints India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sirca Paints India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sirca Paints India Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sirca Paints India Ltd?

Sirca Paints India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.27%, 3 Years at 7.48%, 1 Year at -19.71%, 6 Month at -3.51%, 3 Month at -1.22% and 1 Month at -4.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sirca Paints India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sirca Paints India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.55 %
Institutions - 5.30 %
Public - 27.15 %

