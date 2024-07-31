|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|The Board has recommended final dividend @ 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50/- (Rupees One and fifty paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM); INTIMATION OF RECORD DATE FOR FINAL DIVIDEND AND E-VOTING AT THE 19TH AGM OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.