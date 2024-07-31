The Board has recommended final dividend @ 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50/- (Rupees One and fifty paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM); INTIMATION OF RECORD DATE FOR FINAL DIVIDEND AND E-VOTING AT THE 19TH AGM OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)