Sirca Paints India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.81
27.4
27.4
27.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.91
238.12
197.75
174.19
Net Worth
308.72
265.52
225.15
201.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
13.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
308.72
265.52
225.15
214.79
Fixed Assets
64.12
59.92
54.37
42.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.58
0.48
0.49
1.12
Networking Capital
174.41
153.45
87.77
92.34
Inventories
95.34
100.36
69.69
64.95
Inventory Days
127.16
165.56
Sundry Debtors
65.54
51.36
45.63
43.05
Debtor Days
83.26
109.74
Other Current Assets
55.74
48.24
9.66
24.3
Sundry Creditors
-32.54
-36.55
-31.4
-34.84
Creditor Days
57.29
88.81
Other Current Liabilities
-9.67
-9.96
-5.81
-5.12
Cash
69.61
51.68
82.54
78.81
Total Assets
308.72
265.53
225.17
214.79
