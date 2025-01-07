iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirca Paints India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

319.05
(0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

200.02

143.18

135.05

89.22

yoy growth (%)

39.69

6.02

51.36

8.13

Raw materials

-117.31

-84.2

-70.8

-45.13

As % of sales

58.65

58.81

52.43

50.59

Employee costs

-19.12

-15.94

-13.85

-5.71

As % of sales

9.56

11.13

10.26

6.41

Other costs

-25.82

-30.84

-19.32

-12.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.91

21.54

14.31

13.96

Operating profit

37.75

12.18

31.06

25.9

OPM

18.87

8.5

22.99

29.03

Depreciation

-4.12

-3.63

-2.39

-0.59

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

-0.11

Other income

4.4

14.14

5.61

4.35

Profit before tax

37.95

22.58

34.18

29.54

Taxes

-10.22

-5.98

-9.02

-10.15

Tax rate

-26.94

-26.48

-26.4

-34.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.72

16.6

25.15

19.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.72

16.6

25.15

19.38

yoy growth (%)

66.98

-33.99

29.74

41.49

NPM

13.86

11.59

18.62

21.73

