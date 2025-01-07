Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
200.02
143.18
135.05
89.22
yoy growth (%)
39.69
6.02
51.36
8.13
Raw materials
-117.31
-84.2
-70.8
-45.13
As % of sales
58.65
58.81
52.43
50.59
Employee costs
-19.12
-15.94
-13.85
-5.71
As % of sales
9.56
11.13
10.26
6.41
Other costs
-25.82
-30.84
-19.32
-12.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.91
21.54
14.31
13.96
Operating profit
37.75
12.18
31.06
25.9
OPM
18.87
8.5
22.99
29.03
Depreciation
-4.12
-3.63
-2.39
-0.59
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
-0.11
Other income
4.4
14.14
5.61
4.35
Profit before tax
37.95
22.58
34.18
29.54
Taxes
-10.22
-5.98
-9.02
-10.15
Tax rate
-26.94
-26.48
-26.4
-34.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.72
16.6
25.15
19.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.72
16.6
25.15
19.38
yoy growth (%)
66.98
-33.99
29.74
41.49
NPM
13.86
11.59
18.62
21.73
