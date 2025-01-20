Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.69
6.02
Op profit growth
210.14
-60.81
EBIT growth
67.82
-33.88
Net profit growth
67.18
-34.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.87
8.5
22.99
EBIT margin
19.01
15.82
25.37
Net profit margin
13.85
11.58
18.62
RoCE
17.28
11.34
RoNW
3.24
2.14
RoA
3.15
2.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.12
6.05
9.18
Dividend per share
2
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
8.61
4.71
8.3
Book value per share
82.14
73.55
67.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.96
26.1
10.07
P/CEPS
26.99
33.49
11.14
P/B
2.82
2.14
1.37
EV/EBIDTA
28.26
30.39
12.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
19.71
Tax payout
-26.94
-26.47
-26.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.91
112.97
Inventory days
122.84
148.36
Creditor days
-74.49
-76.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-487.52
-217.66
-385.1
Net debt / equity
-0.36
-0.32
-0.26
Net debt / op. profit
-2.18
-5.39
-1.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.65
-58.81
-52.43
Employee costs
-9.56
-11.13
-10.26
Other costs
-12.91
-21.55
-14.31
