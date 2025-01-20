iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirca Paints India Ltd Key Ratios

320.2
(-0.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:14:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.69

6.02

Op profit growth

210.14

-60.81

EBIT growth

67.82

-33.88

Net profit growth

67.18

-34.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.87

8.5

22.99

EBIT margin

19.01

15.82

25.37

Net profit margin

13.85

11.58

18.62

RoCE

17.28

11.34

RoNW

3.24

2.14

RoA

3.15

2.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.12

6.05

9.18

Dividend per share

2

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

8.61

4.71

8.3

Book value per share

82.14

73.55

67.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.96

26.1

10.07

P/CEPS

26.99

33.49

11.14

P/B

2.82

2.14

1.37

EV/EBIDTA

28.26

30.39

12.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

19.71

Tax payout

-26.94

-26.47

-26.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.91

112.97

Inventory days

122.84

148.36

Creditor days

-74.49

-76.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-487.52

-217.66

-385.1

Net debt / equity

-0.36

-0.32

-0.26

Net debt / op. profit

-2.18

-5.39

-1.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.65

-58.81

-52.43

Employee costs

-9.56

-11.13

-10.26

Other costs

-12.91

-21.55

-14.31

