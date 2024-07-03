Sirca Paints India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
105.5
78.68
82.63
72.49
83.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
105.5
78.68
82.63
72.49
83.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
1.42
2.09
1.63
1.2
Total Income
106.34
80.1
84.72
74.12
84.8
Total Expenditure
86.54
64.61
66.39
58.72
62.32
PBIDT
19.8
15.49
18.34
15.4
22.48
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
PBDT
19.79
15.49
18.33
15.39
22.48
Depreciation
1.82
1.56
1.55
1.56
1.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.8
3.63
4.2
3.36
5.52
Deferred Tax
-0.12
0.09
0.08
-0.05
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
13.28
10.21
12.51
10.51
15.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.28
10.21
12.51
10.51
15.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.28
10.21
12.51
10.51
15.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.42
1.86
2.28
1.92
2.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
54.81
54.81
54.81
54.81
54.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.76
19.68
22.19
21.24
26.88
PBDTM(%)
18.75
19.68
22.18
21.23
26.88
PATM(%)
12.58
12.97
15.13
14.49
18.55
