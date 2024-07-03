iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirca Paints India Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

105.5

78.68

82.63

72.49

83.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

105.5

78.68

82.63

72.49

83.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

1.42

2.09

1.63

1.2

Total Income

106.34

80.1

84.72

74.12

84.8

Total Expenditure

86.54

64.61

66.39

58.72

62.32

PBIDT

19.8

15.49

18.34

15.4

22.48

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

PBDT

19.79

15.49

18.33

15.39

22.48

Depreciation

1.82

1.56

1.55

1.56

1.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.8

3.63

4.2

3.36

5.52

Deferred Tax

-0.12

0.09

0.08

-0.05

-0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

13.28

10.21

12.51

10.51

15.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.28

10.21

12.51

10.51

15.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.28

10.21

12.51

10.51

15.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.42

1.86

2.28

1.92

2.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

54.81

54.81

54.81

54.81

54.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.76

19.68

22.19

21.24

26.88

PBDTM(%)

18.75

19.68

22.18

21.23

26.88

PATM(%)

12.58

12.97

15.13

14.49

18.55

