Sirca Paints India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.95
22.58
34.18
29.54
Depreciation
-4.12
-3.63
-2.39
-0.59
Tax paid
-10.22
-5.98
-9.02
-10.15
Working capital
-1.45
37.11
81.81
22.25
Other operating items
Operating
22.15
50.07
104.56
41.04
Capital expenditure
15.23
-6.82
33.05
12.88
Free cash flow
37.38
43.25
137.61
53.92
Equity raised
344.21
314.83
204.43
82.17
Investing
0
0
0
-2.14
Financing
-13.2
13.12
-4.92
1.41
Dividends paid
0
0
4.11
0
Net in cash
368.39
371.21
341.24
135.36
