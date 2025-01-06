iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirca Paints India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

317.4
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025

Sirca Paints India Ltd

Sirca Paints FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.95

22.58

34.18

29.54

Depreciation

-4.12

-3.63

-2.39

-0.59

Tax paid

-10.22

-5.98

-9.02

-10.15

Working capital

-1.45

37.11

81.81

22.25

Other operating items

Operating

22.15

50.07

104.56

41.04

Capital expenditure

15.23

-6.82

33.05

12.88

Free cash flow

37.38

43.25

137.61

53.92

Equity raised

344.21

314.83

204.43

82.17

Investing

0

0

0

-2.14

Financing

-13.2

13.12

-4.92

1.41

Dividends paid

0

0

4.11

0

Net in cash

368.39

371.21

341.24

135.36

