Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other business(s). Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that the 3rd meeting of 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To Consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business(s). Further to our letter dated June 30 2024 in relation to intimating closure of the trading window from July 01 2024 till the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and it shall re-open after 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting. the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 (i.e. Today), which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 12 May 2024

Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that the 1st meeting of 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To Consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; To Consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2024; Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and other business(s). The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the Sirca Paints India Limited entered into MoU with Oikos Spa (Italy) effective April 01, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024