Sirca Paints India Ltd Board Meeting

320.1
(2.78%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Sirca Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other business(s). Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that the 3rd meeting of 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To Consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business(s). Further to our letter dated June 30 2024 in relation to intimating closure of the trading window from July 01 2024 till the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and it shall re-open after 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting. the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 (i.e. Today), which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202412 May 2024
Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that the 1st meeting of 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To Consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; To Consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2024; Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and other business(s). The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you the Sirca Paints India Limited entered into MoU with Oikos Spa (Italy) effective April 01, 2024
Board Meeting5 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
Sirca Paints India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform you that the 9th meeting of 2023-24 of the Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday February 05 2024 to inter-alia transact the following businesses: To Consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business(s). Further to our letter dated December 28 2023 in relation to intimating closure of the trading window from January 01 2024 till the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and it shall re-open after 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

