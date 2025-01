AGM 29/08/2024 INTIMATION OF RECORD DATE FOR FINAL DIVIDEND AND E-VOTING AT THE 19TH AGM OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) PROCEEDING OF THE 19TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)