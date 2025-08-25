iifl-logo

NTPC to Build 2,800 MW Nuclear Power Plant in Rajasthan’s Banswara

25 Aug 2025 , 01:11 PM

State-owned NTPC Ltd will take its first step into nuclear energy next month with the launch of a 2,800 MW project in Banswara, Rajasthan. The plant, which will house four reactors of 700 MW each, is being developed in partnership with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), where NTPC holds a 49 per cent stake.

The announcement was made by NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh at the BloombergNEF Summit on Sunday. Singh said the company is looking at nuclear power as a major growth area. “We will go very aggressive on nuclear. By 2047, our target is to add 30 gigawatts of capacity,” he noted.

Work on the first unit of the Rajasthan project is expected to conclude by 2031, with the entire complex scheduled for completion in 2036. Singh added that NTPC is already in talks with both domestic and global technology partners, including Tata Consulting Engineers, L&T, EDF, Rosatom and Holtec, to expand its nuclear portfolio.

The company is also scouting for other sites across India and is keen to work alongside service providers and consultants in building a broader ecosystem for nuclear power. According to Singh, India could be in a position to add nearly 10 GW of capacity every year by 2036-37, as projects at multiple sites move ahead in parallel.

India’s nuclear programme has been scaling up steadily. The country currently operates 24 reactors with a combined capacity of 8,780 MW (excluding RAPS-1, which is shut). Another 13,600 MW of projects are at various stages of implementation. This includes the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) being developed by BHAVINI. Once these are completed, the installed nuclear capacity is expected to rise to 22,380 MW by 2031-32, Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh recently told Parliament.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

