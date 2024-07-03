Summary

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited was originally constituted as a Private Limited Company in the name and styles of M/s. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Private Limited vide an Incorporation Certificate on September 19, 2005. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 08, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company has made a prominent mark for itself in the Chemical industry, since its incorporation in 2005. The Companys business in the trading of Dyes and Chemicals was started by Late Shree Shankar Lal Inani in 2005. Based in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), the Company is named as a prominent Trader, Exporter, Importer, and Supplier of Sodium Sulphide flakes Red and Yellow, Soduim Hydro Sulphite , Hydrogen Peroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate / Anhydrous, Phosphate Chemicals-sodium Hexameta phosphate, Sodium Tripoly phosphate, Tri Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Nitrite, and Refined Glycerine in India. Their products are known for their purity and accurate chemical compositions.The Dyes and Chemicals mainly caters to Textiles & Garments manufacturing Industry, Food and Beverages Industries, Laboratory, Leather, Candel making industries, Plastic Industries, Agriculture, water Treatment, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industries, Plywood Industry etc. Apart from this, the Company also trades in speciality performance chemicals used in Textil

Read More