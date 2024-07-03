Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹80.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.79
Day's High₹79.05
Day's Low₹79.05
52 Week's High₹115
52 Week's Low₹58
Book Value₹16.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)505.66
P/E50.85
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.97
63.97
21.32
10.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.57
28.4
55.45
39.15
Net Worth
98.54
92.37
76.77
49.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
177.57
132.6
23.25
19.41
yoy growth (%)
33.91
470.19
19.78
Raw materials
-159.85
-121.85
-22.78
-18.98
As % of sales
90.01
91.88
97.99
97.77
Employee costs
-3.83
-3.82
-0.17
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
10.76
3.75
0.1
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-3.13
-1.06
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
4.15
50.49
1.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.91
470.19
19.78
Op profit growth
119.08
3,013.48
35.38
EBIT growth
110.09
3,387.12
-3.68
Net profit growth
183.21
3,577.71
7.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rampal Inani
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Chandra Inani
Whole-time Director
Jagdish Chandra Inani
Whole-time Director
Vinod Kumar Inani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Susheel Kumar Inani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar Kabra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murli Atal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Apoorva Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsha Kabra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Soni
Reports by Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd
Summary
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited was originally constituted as a Private Limited Company in the name and styles of M/s. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Private Limited vide an Incorporation Certificate on September 19, 2005. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 08, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company has made a prominent mark for itself in the Chemical industry, since its incorporation in 2005. The Companys business in the trading of Dyes and Chemicals was started by Late Shree Shankar Lal Inani in 2005. Based in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), the Company is named as a prominent Trader, Exporter, Importer, and Supplier of Sodium Sulphide flakes Red and Yellow, Soduim Hydro Sulphite , Hydrogen Peroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate / Anhydrous, Phosphate Chemicals-sodium Hexameta phosphate, Sodium Tripoly phosphate, Tri Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Nitrite, and Refined Glycerine in India. Their products are known for their purity and accurate chemical compositions.The Dyes and Chemicals mainly caters to Textiles & Garments manufacturing Industry, Food and Beverages Industries, Laboratory, Leather, Candel making industries, Plastic Industries, Agriculture, water Treatment, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industries, Plywood Industry etc. Apart from this, the Company also trades in speciality performance chemicals used in Textil
The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is ₹505.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is 50.85 and 4.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is ₹58 and ₹115 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -26.92% and 1 Month at 7.70%.
