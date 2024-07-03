iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Share Price

79.05
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High79.05
  • 52 Wk High115
  • Prev. Close80.67
  • Day's Low79.05
  • 52 Wk Low 58
  • Turnover (lac)5.79
  • P/E50.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.35
  • EPS1.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)505.66
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0

Prev. Close

80.67

Turnover(Lac.)

5.79

Day's High

79.05

Day's Low

79.05

52 Week's High

115

52 Week's Low

58

Book Value

16.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

505.66

P/E

50.85

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0.06

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.84%

Non-Promoter- 26.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.97

63.97

21.32

10.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.57

28.4

55.45

39.15

Net Worth

98.54

92.37

76.77

49.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

177.57

132.6

23.25

19.41

yoy growth (%)

33.91

470.19

19.78

Raw materials

-159.85

-121.85

-22.78

-18.98

As % of sales

90.01

91.88

97.99

97.77

Employee costs

-3.83

-3.82

-0.17

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

10.76

3.75

0.1

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-3.13

-1.06

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

4.15

50.49

1.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.91

470.19

19.78

Op profit growth

119.08

3,013.48

35.38

EBIT growth

110.09

3,387.12

-3.68

Net profit growth

183.21

3,577.71

7.48

No Record Found

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rampal Inani

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Chandra Inani

Whole-time Director

Jagdish Chandra Inani

Whole-time Director

Vinod Kumar Inani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Susheel Kumar Inani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar Kabra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murli Atal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Apoorva Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsha Kabra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd

Summary

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited was originally constituted as a Private Limited Company in the name and styles of M/s. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Private Limited vide an Incorporation Certificate on September 19, 2005. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 08, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company has made a prominent mark for itself in the Chemical industry, since its incorporation in 2005. The Companys business in the trading of Dyes and Chemicals was started by Late Shree Shankar Lal Inani in 2005. Based in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), the Company is named as a prominent Trader, Exporter, Importer, and Supplier of Sodium Sulphide flakes Red and Yellow, Soduim Hydro Sulphite , Hydrogen Peroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate / Anhydrous, Phosphate Chemicals-sodium Hexameta phosphate, Sodium Tripoly phosphate, Tri Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Nitrite, and Refined Glycerine in India. Their products are known for their purity and accurate chemical compositions.The Dyes and Chemicals mainly caters to Textiles & Garments manufacturing Industry, Food and Beverages Industries, Laboratory, Leather, Candel making industries, Plastic Industries, Agriculture, water Treatment, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industries, Plywood Industry etc. Apart from this, the Company also trades in speciality performance chemicals used in Textil
Company FAQs

What is the Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd share price today?

The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is ₹505.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is 50.85 and 4.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is ₹58 and ₹115 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd?

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -26.92% and 1 Month at 7.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.16 %

