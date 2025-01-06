iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.05
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shankar Lal Ram. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

10.76

3.75

0.1

0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-3.13

-1.06

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

4.15

50.49

1.36

Other operating items

Operating

11.73

53.14

1.42

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.69

0

Free cash flow

11.7

53.83

1.42

Equity raised

68.44

42.66

8.65

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

6.51

17.38

1.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

86.66

113.87

11.65

