Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
10.76
3.75
0.1
0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-3.13
-1.06
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
4.15
50.49
1.36
Other operating items
Operating
11.73
53.14
1.42
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.69
0
Free cash flow
11.7
53.83
1.42
Equity raised
68.44
42.66
8.65
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
6.51
17.38
1.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
86.66
113.87
11.65
