|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
177.57
132.6
23.25
19.41
yoy growth (%)
33.91
470.19
19.78
Raw materials
-159.85
-121.85
-22.78
-18.98
As % of sales
90.01
91.88
97.99
97.77
Employee costs
-3.83
-3.82
-0.17
-0.16
As % of sales
2.15
2.88
0.75
0.87
Other costs
-1.79
-1.4
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1
1.05
0.49
0.67
Operating profit
12.1
5.52
0.17
0.13
OPM
6.81
4.16
0.76
0.67
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-1.4
-2.03
-0.05
-0.07
Other income
0.11
0.31
0
0.05
Profit before tax
10.76
3.75
0.1
0.09
Taxes
-3.13
-1.06
-0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-29.11
-28.26
-31.07
-31.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.63
2.69
0.07
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.63
2.69
0.07
0.06
yoy growth (%)
183.21
3,577.71
7.48
NPM
4.29
2.03
0.31
0.35
