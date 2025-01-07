iifl-logo-icon 1
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

177.57

132.6

23.25

19.41

yoy growth (%)

33.91

470.19

19.78

Raw materials

-159.85

-121.85

-22.78

-18.98

As % of sales

90.01

91.88

97.99

97.77

Employee costs

-3.83

-3.82

-0.17

-0.16

As % of sales

2.15

2.88

0.75

0.87

Other costs

-1.79

-1.4

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1

1.05

0.49

0.67

Operating profit

12.1

5.52

0.17

0.13

OPM

6.81

4.16

0.76

0.67

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-1.4

-2.03

-0.05

-0.07

Other income

0.11

0.31

0

0.05

Profit before tax

10.76

3.75

0.1

0.09

Taxes

-3.13

-1.06

-0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-29.11

-28.26

-31.07

-31.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.63

2.69

0.07

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.63

2.69

0.07

0.06

yoy growth (%)

183.21

3,577.71

7.48

NPM

4.29

2.03

0.31

0.35

