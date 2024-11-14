Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at S.G. 2730 Suwana Bhilwara - 311011 Rajasthan India for considering the following agenda: i. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statement/Results along with Cash Flow Statement as on such date and Notes to the Account for Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. ii. To consider and approve Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor for Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. iii. Any other matter as considered necessary by the chairman. the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company already closed vide intimation dated 30.09.2024 will be treated as in continuation remain closed for all the connected persons of the Company Further to our intimation letters dated 05th November, 2024; the Board of Directors have inter alia considered, noted, approved and accepted the following matters, namely:- 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statement/Results along with Cash Flow Statement as on such date and Notes to the Account for Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Approval of Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor for Quarter & Half year ended on 30th September,2024. 3. Approval of Related Party Transaction report for half year ended 30th September, 2024. Noting of updates status of Dividend Distribution as approved in Annual General Meeting dated 21/09/2024. ... and other agendas as provided in attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

The board in their meeting held today considered: 1. Noting of resignation of Alok Palod & Co. from post of statutory auditor (refer intimation dated 20/08/2024) 2. Appointment of Laxman Kumar & Associates to fill casual vacancy of statutory auditor post. 3. Recommendation to shareholder in their ensuing annual general meeting. Please read attached pdf for details. In regards to communication received from BSE regarding Effective date of appointment of Statutory Auditor with reference to our related intimations dated 23.08.2024. We herewith provide that the effective date of appointment of the statutory auditor fulfilling the casual vacancy is 23.08.2024(date of board meeting) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Change in office of internal auditor Please read attached PDF

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Statement/Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024. ii. To consider and approve the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor. iii. To consider and take note on record the Board Report for FY 2023-24 and allied report. iv. Fixing date of Annual General Meeting approving the notice and authorizing Director/Company Secretary to issue such Notice. v. To consider and approve the recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24; if any and the same will be subject to approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting. vi. Noting of Minutes of Committees their recommendation and review of all their decision. vii. Noting of various disclosures under SEBI Regulations Companies Act and other applicable w.r.t. Previous year and Current Year. viii. Any other matter as considered necessary by the chairman. Please read attached pdf for details. Please read attached pdf (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

The meeting approved prospective direct listing of existing securities on NSE. Please read attached pdf for details

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda: i. To consider and approve Audited Financial Statement/Results along with Cash Flow Statement & Related party Transactions as on such date and Notes to the Account for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March2024. ii. To consider and approve the Audit report of the Statutory Auditor and allied reports for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. and other resolutions as provided in attached PDF. Any other matter as considered necessary by the chairman. Meeting will be held at registered office of the company. the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company already closed vide intimation dated 29.03.2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of board meeting. Please refer attached PDF for details. Please read attached pdf for details (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda: (i) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statement/Results along with Cash Flow Statement ason such date and Notes to the Account for Quarter & Nine Month ended on 31st December2023. (ii) To consider and approve Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor for Quarter & Nine Month ended on 31st December2023. (iii) Noting of Minutes of Committees(including Noting of CSR expenditure) their recommendation and review of all their decision. (iv) Any other matter as considered necessary by the chairman. the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company already closed vide intimation dated 30.12.2023 will be treated as in continuation remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees and connected persons of the Company till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of board meeting. This is for your information and ready reference. Please take the above on your record. Further to our intimation letters dated 07th February, 2024; the Board of Directors have inter alia considered, noted, approved and accepted the following matters, namely:- 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and Nine month ended on 31st December, 2023. 2. Approval of Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor for quarter and Nine month ended on 31st December, 2023. 3. Noting of CSR Expenditure made as per CSR policy. 4. Noting of Committee meetings minutes and recommendation. The meeting was commenced at 03:00 PM. as and concluded at 03:45 P.M. Please view attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

