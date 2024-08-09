|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The Annual General Meeting will be scheduled on 21st September, 2024 and Cut-off date will be 09/08/2024 for determining the shareholders to whom the notices of AGM will be sent. Company Secretary/RTA is authorized to send such notices Kindly find the PDF attached for details of proceeding (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) DIVIDEND @ 0.05 PER SHARE IS APPROVED BY MEMBERS AS PER VOTING RESULT DATED 23.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
