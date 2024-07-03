Summary

De Neers Tools Limited was formed on July 26, 2021 as a Public Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Prior to being converted into a company, Company was a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of De Neers Tools LLP which was formed on March 20, 2018. On June 17, 2021, De Neers Tools LLP took over the business of M/s Deewan Chand Madanlal & Sons on going concern basis and later, on July 26, 2021 De Neers Tools LLP was converted into De Neers Tools Limited.The Company provide a very broad range of hand tools concentrated in the states of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh (UP). Their extensive range of products includes spanners, wrenches, pliers, cutters, allen keys, hammers, socketry, screw drivers, tool kits, tool cabinets, trolleys, etc. It is specialized in providing safety tools like non- sparking tools, insulated steel tools, non-sparking insulated tools, stainless steel & magnetic tools, titanium tools along with multiple other hand tools. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, export of all kinds of hardware and tools. The Company has experienced personnel that keeps a regular check on the latest trends and opportunities in the market and focuses on improving the design and structure of the products. Its focus is on producing tools that can stand up to the demands of the professionals who use them daily. De Neers is widely accepted by the dealers / distributors, hardware

