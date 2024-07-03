iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

De Neers Tools Ltd Share Price

325.05
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open342.3
  • Day's High342.35
  • 52 Wk High349.95
  • Prev. Close340.6
  • Day's Low323.6
  • 52 Wk Low 175
  • Turnover (lac)56.55
  • P/E33.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)279.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

De Neers Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

342.3

Prev. Close

340.6

Turnover(Lac.)

56.55

Day's High

342.35

Day's Low

323.6

52 Week's High

349.95

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

279.75

P/E

33.86

EPS

10.06

Divi. Yield

0

De Neers Tools Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

De Neers Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

De Neers Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.38%

Non-Promoter- 4.33%

Institutions: 4.33%

Non-Institutions: 33.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

De Neers Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.33

6.33

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

22.28

20

17.25

0

Reserves

36.58

7.21

6.57

3.17

Net Worth

65.19

33.54

23.85

3.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

De Neers Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT De Neers Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by De Neers Tools Ltd

Summary

De Neers Tools Limited was formed on July 26, 2021 as a Public Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Prior to being converted into a company, Company was a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of De Neers Tools LLP which was formed on March 20, 2018. On June 17, 2021, De Neers Tools LLP took over the business of M/s Deewan Chand Madanlal & Sons on going concern basis and later, on July 26, 2021 De Neers Tools LLP was converted into De Neers Tools Limited.The Company provide a very broad range of hand tools concentrated in the states of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh (UP). Their extensive range of products includes spanners, wrenches, pliers, cutters, allen keys, hammers, socketry, screw drivers, tool kits, tool cabinets, trolleys, etc. It is specialized in providing safety tools like non- sparking tools, insulated steel tools, non-sparking insulated tools, stainless steel & magnetic tools, titanium tools along with multiple other hand tools. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, export of all kinds of hardware and tools. The Company has experienced personnel that keeps a regular check on the latest trends and opportunities in the market and focuses on improving the design and structure of the products. Its focus is on producing tools that can stand up to the demands of the professionals who use them daily. De Neers is widely accepted by the dealers / distributors, hardware
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the De Neers Tools Ltd share price today?

The De Neers Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of De Neers Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of De Neers Tools Ltd is ₹279.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of De Neers Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of De Neers Tools Ltd is 33.86 and 6.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of De Neers Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a De Neers Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of De Neers Tools Ltd is ₹175 and ₹349.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of De Neers Tools Ltd?

De Neers Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 47.38%, 6 Month at 74.80%, 3 Month at 46.27% and 1 Month at 12.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of De Neers Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of De Neers Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.38 %
Institutions - 4.34 %
Public - 33.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR De Neers Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.