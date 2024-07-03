SectorTrading
Open₹342.3
Prev. Close₹340.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹56.55
Day's High₹342.35
Day's Low₹323.6
52 Week's High₹349.95
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)279.75
P/E33.86
EPS10.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.33
6.33
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
22.28
20
17.25
0
Reserves
36.58
7.21
6.57
3.17
Net Worth
65.19
33.54
23.85
3.2
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
De Neers Tools Limited was formed on July 26, 2021 as a Public Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Prior to being converted into a company, Company was a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of De Neers Tools LLP which was formed on March 20, 2018. On June 17, 2021, De Neers Tools LLP took over the business of M/s Deewan Chand Madanlal & Sons on going concern basis and later, on July 26, 2021 De Neers Tools LLP was converted into De Neers Tools Limited.The Company provide a very broad range of hand tools concentrated in the states of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh (UP). Their extensive range of products includes spanners, wrenches, pliers, cutters, allen keys, hammers, socketry, screw drivers, tool kits, tool cabinets, trolleys, etc. It is specialized in providing safety tools like non- sparking tools, insulated steel tools, non-sparking insulated tools, stainless steel & magnetic tools, titanium tools along with multiple other hand tools. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, export of all kinds of hardware and tools. The Company has experienced personnel that keeps a regular check on the latest trends and opportunities in the market and focuses on improving the design and structure of the products. Its focus is on producing tools that can stand up to the demands of the professionals who use them daily. De Neers is widely accepted by the dealers / distributors, hardware
The De Neers Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of De Neers Tools Ltd is ₹279.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of De Neers Tools Ltd is 33.86 and 6.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a De Neers Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of De Neers Tools Ltd is ₹175 and ₹349.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
De Neers Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 47.38%, 6 Month at 74.80%, 3 Month at 46.27% and 1 Month at 12.41%.
