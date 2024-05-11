To,

The Members of De Neers Tools Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of De Neers Tools Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024:

(i) is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulations 33 of the Listing Regulations and the Act; and

(ii) gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other financial information of the Company for the year then ended 31st March 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibilities section below. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAL) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for this Statement

This accompanying Statement which includes the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 is the responsibility of the Companys Board of Directors and has been approved by them for the issuance. The Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been compiled from the related audited condensed standalone financial statements. This responsibility includes the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulations 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and

other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the accompanying Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Annual Standalone Financial Results.

As per of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughoutthe audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Annual Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board ofDirectors.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulations 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on

the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Annual Standalone Financial Results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Annual Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Annual Standalone Financial Results represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the Annual Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors

(i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Annual Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement thatwe have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with then all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The accompanying Statement includes the results for the half year ended 31 March, 2024 being the balancing figure between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the first half year of the current financial year. Our opinion on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended31st March, 2024 is not modified in respect of this matter.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED DATED 11/05/2024

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets. Hence, provision of paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The physical verification of property, plant & equipment has done by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company has not owned any immovable property. Hence, provision of paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right of use assets or intangible assets or both during the year. Thus, reporting under Paragraph 3(i)(d) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories (except goods-in-transit, which have been received subsequent to the year-end or confirmations have been obtained from the parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories / alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock and book debt statements, filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from financial institutions.

(in) The company has not made any investments in, nor provided any guarantee

or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, provision of paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any loan, investment, guarantees and securities as per provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, provision of paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the Companys activities. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of taxes.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there is no such statutory dues as referred in sub-clause (a) which have notbeen deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income TaxAct, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or

other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, an associate or a joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies

(x) (a) The Company has come out with public issue wherein it has issued

22,76,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at issue price of Rs. 101 each on 11th May 2023.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 2024.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reportingunder clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is notapplicable.

(d) The Group has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to the company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) There is no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is notapplicable to the company.

DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor Report to the Members of DE Neers Tools Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of De Neers Tools Limited as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the I.C.A.I and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of an information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit if Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".