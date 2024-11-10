|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024 in which the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report was considered and approved. De Neers Tools Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.