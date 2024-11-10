DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024 in which the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report was considered and approved. De Neers Tools Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)