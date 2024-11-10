iifl-logo-icon 1
De Neers Tools Ltd Board Meeting

301
(-3.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:17:29 AM

De Neers Tools CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20245 May 2024
DE NEERS TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024 in which the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report was considered and approved. De Neers Tools Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
De Neers Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.

De Neers Tools: Related News

No Record Found

