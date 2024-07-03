De Neers Tools Ltd Summary

De Neers Tools Limited was formed on July 26, 2021 as a Public Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Prior to being converted into a company, Company was a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of De Neers Tools LLP which was formed on March 20, 2018. On June 17, 2021, De Neers Tools LLP took over the business of M/s Deewan Chand Madanlal & Sons as a going concern and later, on July 26, 2021 De Neers Tools LLP got converted into De Neers Tools Limited. In May 2023, Company made an Initial Public Issue of 22,76,400 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 23 Cr. The Company has been engaged in the business of wholesale trading and import kinds of hardware tools including spanners, wrenches, pliers, cutters, allen keys, hammers, socketry, screw drivers, tool kits, tool cabinets, trolleys, etc. in the states of Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh (UP). It is specialized in providing safety tools like non- sparking tools, insulated steel tools, non-sparking insulated tools, stainless steel & magnetic tools, titanium tools along with multiple other hand tools. The Company has experienced personnel that keeps a regular check on the latest trends and opportunities in the market and focuses on improving the design and structure of the products. Its focus is on producing tools that can stand up to the demands of the professionals who use them daily. De Neers is widely accepted by the dealers / distributors, hardware suppliers throughout India. It include some of the leading OEMs like Tata Steel, Indian oil, Larsen & Toubro, Assam Petrochemicals, Lohia Corporation, Polycab Cables, Indian Railways, etc.The international expansion gained significant momentum with the establishment of a new subsidiary Deneers Tools Trading LLC in Dubai to export division in 2024.