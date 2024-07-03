iifl-logo-icon 1
SPL Industries Ltd Share Price

60.59
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open63.09
  • Day's High63.5
  • 52 Wk High80.65
  • Prev. Close63.84
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 52.3
  • Turnover (lac)16.97
  • P/E14.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.98
  • EPS4.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SPL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

SPL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

SPL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 30.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29

29

29

29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

170.17

158.45

134.47

113.47

Net Worth

199.17

187.45

163.47

142.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.08

178.85

172.74

150.63

yoy growth (%)

-38.44

3.53

14.68

1.23

Raw materials

-62.42

-114.9

-105.15

-71.14

As % of sales

56.7

64.24

60.87

47.23

Employee costs

-8.04

-8.53

-18.35

-28.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.94

30.26

5.38

1.45

Depreciation

-2.77

-3.14

-3.9

-2.98

Tax paid

-4.39

1

0

0

Working capital

18.56

63.17

-9

-13.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.44

3.53

14.68

1.23

Op profit growth

-41.13

277.29

213.03

-80.89

EBIT growth

-40.97

343.69

70.46

-59.36

Net profit growth

-56.66

480.49

271.17

-83.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

158.36

281.66

369.05

323.69

248.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

158.36

281.66

369.05

323.69

248.22

Other Operating Income

0.62

0.56

0.69

1.08

0

Other Income

0.56

0.34

0

7.65

1.69

SPL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vijay Kumar Jindal.

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal

Executive Director

Shashi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishal Srivastava

Independent Director

Vikash Jalan

Independent Director

Varun Bansal

Independent Director

Sudeepta Ranjan Rout

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPL Industries Ltd

Summary

SPL Industries Limited, a leading Apparel Export House of India, was originally incorporated on December 6, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Shivalik Prints Pvt Ltd., with the main objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing and export of apparel. The name of the company was changed to SPL Industries Limited in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mr. H.R. Gupta and Mr. Vijay Jindal. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of Knitted fabric and Knitted garments.The company is engaged in the sale of cotton knitted garments and made ups. They design, manufacture and sell a range of outer wear, which includes T- shirts, sweat shirts, polo shirts and bed sheets. They also manufacture and exports knitted fabric and knitted garments. The company is having five manufacturing units located at Faridabad in Haryana. The company established their first textile unit named SPL processing house with a focus on printing and dyeing of cloth with a capacity of 100,000 meters/day. In July 1992, the company expanded their operation by installing new equipment and increased their capacity to 150,000 meters/day.In March 1995, the company set up a vertical integrated plant for apparel manufacturing, which had the facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, cutting and stitching, with a capacity of producing 100,000 pieces of knitted garment per month. Also, they increased their capacity by another 150,000 pieces per month due to a growing customer base and demand f
Company FAQs

What is the SPL Industries Ltd share price today?

The SPL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPL Industries Ltd is ₹175.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPL Industries Ltd is 14.71 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPL Industries Ltd is ₹52.3 and ₹80.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SPL Industries Ltd?

SPL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.53%, 3 Years at 10.32%, 1 Year at -9.19%, 6 Month at 2.41%, 3 Month at 7.26% and 1 Month at 10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.93 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 30.62 %

