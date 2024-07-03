Summary

SPL Industries Limited, a leading Apparel Export House of India, was originally incorporated on December 6, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Shivalik Prints Pvt Ltd., with the main objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing and export of apparel. The name of the company was changed to SPL Industries Limited in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mr. H.R. Gupta and Mr. Vijay Jindal. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of Knitted fabric and Knitted garments.The company is engaged in the sale of cotton knitted garments and made ups. They design, manufacture and sell a range of outer wear, which includes T- shirts, sweat shirts, polo shirts and bed sheets. They also manufacture and exports knitted fabric and knitted garments. The company is having five manufacturing units located at Faridabad in Haryana. The company established their first textile unit named SPL processing house with a focus on printing and dyeing of cloth with a capacity of 100,000 meters/day. In July 1992, the company expanded their operation by installing new equipment and increased their capacity to 150,000 meters/day.In March 1995, the company set up a vertical integrated plant for apparel manufacturing, which had the facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, cutting and stitching, with a capacity of producing 100,000 pieces of knitted garment per month. Also, they increased their capacity by another 150,000 pieces per month due to a growing customer base and demand f

