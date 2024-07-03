SectorTrading
Open₹63.09
Prev. Close₹63.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.97
Day's High₹63.5
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹80.65
52 Week's Low₹52.3
Book Value₹70.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.71
P/E14.71
EPS4.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29
29
29
29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
170.17
158.45
134.47
113.47
Net Worth
199.17
187.45
163.47
142.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.08
178.85
172.74
150.63
yoy growth (%)
-38.44
3.53
14.68
1.23
Raw materials
-62.42
-114.9
-105.15
-71.14
As % of sales
56.7
64.24
60.87
47.23
Employee costs
-8.04
-8.53
-18.35
-28.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.94
30.26
5.38
1.45
Depreciation
-2.77
-3.14
-3.9
-2.98
Tax paid
-4.39
1
0
0
Working capital
18.56
63.17
-9
-13.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.44
3.53
14.68
1.23
Op profit growth
-41.13
277.29
213.03
-80.89
EBIT growth
-40.97
343.69
70.46
-59.36
Net profit growth
-56.66
480.49
271.17
-83.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
158.36
281.66
369.05
323.69
248.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
158.36
281.66
369.05
323.69
248.22
Other Operating Income
0.62
0.56
0.69
1.08
0
Other Income
0.56
0.34
0
7.65
1.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Whole-time Director
Vijay Kumar Jindal.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal
Executive Director
Shashi Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishal Srivastava
Independent Director
Vikash Jalan
Independent Director
Varun Bansal
Independent Director
Sudeepta Ranjan Rout
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
SPL Industries Limited, a leading Apparel Export House of India, was originally incorporated on December 6, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Shivalik Prints Pvt Ltd., with the main objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing and export of apparel. The name of the company was changed to SPL Industries Limited in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mr. H.R. Gupta and Mr. Vijay Jindal. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of Knitted fabric and Knitted garments.The company is engaged in the sale of cotton knitted garments and made ups. They design, manufacture and sell a range of outer wear, which includes T- shirts, sweat shirts, polo shirts and bed sheets. They also manufacture and exports knitted fabric and knitted garments. The company is having five manufacturing units located at Faridabad in Haryana. The company established their first textile unit named SPL processing house with a focus on printing and dyeing of cloth with a capacity of 100,000 meters/day. In July 1992, the company expanded their operation by installing new equipment and increased their capacity to 150,000 meters/day.In March 1995, the company set up a vertical integrated plant for apparel manufacturing, which had the facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, cutting and stitching, with a capacity of producing 100,000 pieces of knitted garment per month. Also, they increased their capacity by another 150,000 pieces per month due to a growing customer base and demand f
Read More
The SPL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPL Industries Ltd is ₹175.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SPL Industries Ltd is 14.71 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPL Industries Ltd is ₹52.3 and ₹80.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SPL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.53%, 3 Years at 10.32%, 1 Year at -9.19%, 6 Month at 2.41%, 3 Month at 7.26% and 1 Month at 10.24%.
