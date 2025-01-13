SPL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29
29
29
29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
170.17
158.45
134.47
113.47
Net Worth
199.17
187.45
163.47
142.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
10.66
4.93
4.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.43
0.65
0.72
0
Total Liabilities
200.6
198.76
169.12
146.92
Fixed Assets
59.72
59.98
49.13
46.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.52
45.52
10.03
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.23
2.23
2.29
1.61
Networking Capital
54.64
55.21
46.49
16.03
Inventories
1.38
3.44
2.7
1.73
Inventory Days
5.73
Sundry Debtors
35.27
29.69
48.97
11.59
Debtor Days
38.42
Other Current Assets
26.78
33.07
36.59
7.67
Sundry Creditors
-3.65
-5.45
-37.92
-2.12
Creditor Days
7.02
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-5.54
-3.85
-2.84
Cash
27.49
35.83
61.18
82.53
Total Assets
200.6
198.77
169.12
146.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.