SPL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.59
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.08

178.85

172.74

150.63

yoy growth (%)

-38.44

3.53

14.68

1.23

Raw materials

-62.42

-114.9

-105.15

-71.14

As % of sales

56.7

64.24

60.87

47.23

Employee costs

-8.04

-8.53

-18.35

-28.66

As % of sales

7.31

4.77

10.62

19.03

Other costs

-23.86

-28.64

-42.14

-48.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.67

16.01

24.39

32.23

Operating profit

15.75

26.75

7.09

2.26

OPM

14.3

14.96

4.1

1.5

Depreciation

-2.77

-3.14

-3.9

-2.98

Interest expense

-0.7

-1.31

-1.73

-2.72

Other income

5.66

7.97

3.92

4.9

Profit before tax

17.94

30.26

5.38

1.45

Taxes

-4.39

1

0

0

Tax rate

-24.47

3.31

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.55

31.27

5.38

1.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.55

31.27

5.38

1.45

yoy growth (%)

-56.66

480.49

271.17

-83.55

NPM

12.31

17.48

3.11

0.96

