Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.08
178.85
172.74
150.63
yoy growth (%)
-38.44
3.53
14.68
1.23
Raw materials
-62.42
-114.9
-105.15
-71.14
As % of sales
56.7
64.24
60.87
47.23
Employee costs
-8.04
-8.53
-18.35
-28.66
As % of sales
7.31
4.77
10.62
19.03
Other costs
-23.86
-28.64
-42.14
-48.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.67
16.01
24.39
32.23
Operating profit
15.75
26.75
7.09
2.26
OPM
14.3
14.96
4.1
1.5
Depreciation
-2.77
-3.14
-3.9
-2.98
Interest expense
-0.7
-1.31
-1.73
-2.72
Other income
5.66
7.97
3.92
4.9
Profit before tax
17.94
30.26
5.38
1.45
Taxes
-4.39
1
0
0
Tax rate
-24.47
3.31
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.55
31.27
5.38
1.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.55
31.27
5.38
1.45
yoy growth (%)
-56.66
480.49
271.17
-83.55
NPM
12.31
17.48
3.11
0.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.