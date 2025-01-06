SPL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.94
30.26
5.38
1.45
Depreciation
-2.77
-3.14
-3.9
-2.98
Tax paid
-4.39
1
0
0
Working capital
18.56
63.17
-9
-13.03
Other operating items
Operating
29.33
91.29
-7.51
-14.56
Capital expenditure
-4.05
-50.72
5.46
8.27
Free cash flow
25.28
40.57
-2.04
-6.29
Equity raised
199.82
110.09
72.01
69.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.45
1.55
5.04
23.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
233.56
152.22
75
86
