iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SPL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.59
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SPL Industries Ltd

SPL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.94

30.26

5.38

1.45

Depreciation

-2.77

-3.14

-3.9

-2.98

Tax paid

-4.39

1

0

0

Working capital

18.56

63.17

-9

-13.03

Other operating items

Operating

29.33

91.29

-7.51

-14.56

Capital expenditure

-4.05

-50.72

5.46

8.27

Free cash flow

25.28

40.57

-2.04

-6.29

Equity raised

199.82

110.09

72.01

69.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.45

1.55

5.04

23.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

233.56

152.22

75

86

SPL Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SPL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.