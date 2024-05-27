TO THE MEMBERS OF SPL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SPL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("The Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We wish to draw attention to note 37 of the standalone financial statements in respect of the related party transactions, the Audit Committee meeting held on May 27,2024 has approved all Related Party Transactions as per Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) and has decided to take the approval from shareholders for all existing material related party contracts or arrangements entered into prior to the date of notification of these regulations and which may continue beyond such date ,in the upcoming AGM of the company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters Procedures Performed/Auditors Response As described in the accounting policy in note 3 (a) to the IND AS financial statements, Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of returns & discounts, volume rebates, Goods & Service Tax (GST) and other indirect taxes. Our audit procedures included, among others the following: Further, as per IND AS 115, an entity shall recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to he entitled in exchange for those services. • We assessed the companys accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing with the applicable accounting standards i.e., IND AS 115; Further,, as per IND AS 115, revenues are deferred in cases where the performance conditions have not been made. • We assessed the appropriateness of the estimated adjustments in the process; • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over timing of recognition of revenue from sale of goods • We discussed and obtain an understanding from the management on the key assumptions applied and inputs used in estimating provisions for discounts, rebates and sales returns and compared the same with the past trends and the provision made by the management. • We tested on a sample basis invoices raised prior to year-end and post year end to assess whether revenue is recognized based on the performance conditions met, in line with Ind AS 115. The 5-step model, as stated below, has been taken into consideration while recognizing revenue from contracts with customers; Step 1 - Identify the contract Step 2 - Identify Performance Obligations Step 3 - Determine Transaction Price Step 4 - Allocate Transaction Price Step 5 - Recognize Revenue • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Ind AS financial statements including disclosures on significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions. Contingent Liabilities Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. The contingent liabilities related to ongoing litigations and claims with various tax authorities. The computation of contingent liability requires significant judgement by the company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. Refer Note No 40 to the Standalone Financials Statements Receivable from revenue authorities We have involved our internal experts to review the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability. As at March 31, 2024, receivable from revenue authorities related to non-current assets amounting to ^6.81 lakhs and current assets amounting to which ^389.21 Lakhs are pending from various statutory authorities including CBIC. Refer Note No 9 & 14 respectively to the Standalone Financials Statements

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report, Business responsibility report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not he communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ".Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. As per information and explanations given to us there is no long-term contracts including derivative contracts of the company and as such no provision is required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses;

iii. As per information and explanations given to us, no amount is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Based on our examination and management representation provided to us, the company has used such accounting software (Oracle & Enterprise Resource Planning) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, on test check basis, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

v. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(d) With respect to matter to be included in Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any of its directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As required by the Companies {Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section

143 of the Act, we state as under;

i. In respect of the Company property plant and equipment;

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment and relevant details of capital work-in-progress and investment property,

b) The company does not purchase any intangible assets during the FY ended March 31, 2024,

c) The property, plant and equipment of the Company were physically verified as per regular program of physical verification carried out by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance sheet date.

e) The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment {including the right of use assets).

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect to Inventory and Working Capital:

a) In our opinion, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals on a test check basis, and as explained to us no variance greater than 10% was noticed during physical verification and coverage and procedure of such verification by the management.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of T 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

lv. The company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) During audit procedures we have found that the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of dues referred to sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of Statue Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source Traces AY 2006-07, 2007-08 & 2008-09, 2009-10 4.31 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2018-19 10.60 Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund High Court of Punjab and Haryana (Appeals) FY 2000-01, FY 2001-02 6.65

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year,

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of Interest on loans or borrowings to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loans were taken by the company during FY 2023-24.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. Only a general-purpose loan taken from director which has been repaid during the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Further, the loans have been applied for the purpose for which they are raised.

Also, Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under mle 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period in determining the nature, tuning, and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. During the year, there has been no resignation of statutory auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is Excess amount Spent of Rs. 20.59 (in Lakhs) under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to other than ongoing project. Refer Note 44 to the financial statements.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SPL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in ah material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered of India.