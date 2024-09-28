|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 In compliance to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the rules notified thereunder, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by Institute of Company Secretary of India and the various circular issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI, the Annual General Meeting of the company was called, conveyed, held and conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Proceedings/outcome of the meeting is attached for your reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
