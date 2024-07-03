SPL Industries Ltd Summary

SPL Industries Limited, a leading Apparel Export House of India, was originally incorporated on December 6, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Shivalik Prints Pvt Ltd., with the main objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing and export of apparel. The name of the company was changed to SPL Industries Limited in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mr. H.R. Gupta and Mr. Vijay Jindal. The Company is a leading manufacturer & exporter of Knitted fabric and Knitted garments.The company is engaged in the sale of cotton knitted garments and made ups. They design, manufacture and sell a range of outer wear, which includes T- shirts, sweat shirts, polo shirts and bed sheets. They also manufacture and exports knitted fabric and knitted garments. The company is having five manufacturing units located at Faridabad in Haryana. The company established their first textile unit named SPL processing house with a focus on printing and dyeing of cloth with a capacity of 100,000 meters/day. In July 1992, the company expanded their operation by installing new equipment and increased their capacity to 150,000 meters/day.In March 1995, the company set up a vertical integrated plant for apparel manufacturing, which had the facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, cutting and stitching, with a capacity of producing 100,000 pieces of knitted garment per month. Also, they increased their capacity by another 150,000 pieces per month due to a growing customer base and demand for their products.In the year 1999, the company sold off their printing unit. In the year 2000, they diversified further and started cotton sweater division with a capacity of 120,000 pieces per month. Also, they established another knitwear unit with capacity of 250,000 pieces per month and 100,000 pieces per month of Home Furnishings.In the year 2002, the company opened another Knitted Garment unit with capacity of 250,000 pieces per month which increased the total capacity to 750,000 pieces per month. In the year 2003, SPL Machines Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In the year 2005, the company was accorded the status of Two Star Export House in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy.During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of knitted fabric by 2400 MT to 7000 MT. They increased the production capacity of Processing & Dyeing by 3000 MT to 8000 MT. Also, they increased the production capacity of Processing and Dyeing of Fabric Garments by 3,500,000 Pcs to 13,200,000 Pcs.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Processing and Dyeing of Fabric Garments by 6,800,000 Pcs to 20,000,000 Pcs. During the year 2008-09, they further increased the production capacity of Processing and Dyeing of Fabric Garments from 20,000,000 Pcs to 22,500,000 Pcs. During the year 2009-10, Elkay Strips Ltd became a subsidiary company with effect from February 7, 2010.