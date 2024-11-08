Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SPL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Single Segment) for quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business matters. Board of Directors in its meting held on 08-11-2024 at 11:30 A.M. have approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SPL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at corporate office at Plot No. 21 Sector 6 Faridabad 121006 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30-06-2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Single Segment) for the first quarter (FY 2024-25) ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter (FY 2024-25) ended 30th June, 2024 on standalone basis is attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced on 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 3:10 P.M. This is for your information and records please. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

SPL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Single Segment) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. The board of Directors in its meeting held on 27-05-2024 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 27nd May, 2024 have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Single Segment) for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2024 (FY 2023-24). A copy of Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2024 (FY 2023-24) on standalone basis is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024