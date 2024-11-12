iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Cotex Ltd Share Price

2.5
(4.17%)
Nov 28, 2022|01:45:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jindal Cotex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1.05

Day's High

2.5

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

32.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.25

P/E

7.43

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Cotex Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jindal Cotex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jindal Cotex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.05%

Non-Promoter- 9.95%

Institutions: 9.94%

Non-Institutions: 64.01%

Custodian: 4.99%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Cotex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

45

45

45

45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

97.53

85.25

-16.68

-11.19

Net Worth

142.53

130.25

28.32

33.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.5

32.87

35.91

5.45

yoy growth (%)

-13.28

-8.47

558.01

80.7

Raw materials

-17.31

-21.3

-25.51

-4.82

As % of sales

60.73

64.8

71.02

88.3

Employee costs

-2.13

-2.91

-2.64

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.3

-7.45

-7.7

-12.18

Depreciation

-6.03

-6.12

-6.38

-6.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.21

-35.36

31.6

9.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.28

-8.47

558.01

80.7

Op profit growth

-12.69

13.01

-35.11

-40.13

EBIT growth

-31.63

-8.23

-38.78

-55.85

Net profit growth

-136.66

-283.39

-32.91

-76.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

2.44

15.25

28.51

32.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

2.44

15.25

28.51

32.87

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.14

12.18

130.82

1.7

23.99

View Annually Results

Jindal Cotex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Cotex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Jindal

Independent Director

Alisha

Independent Director

Kartar Chand Dhiman

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kanik Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Cotex Ltd

Summary

Jindal Cotex Ltd was incorporated in the year 1998. The company initially set up 6912 spindles and started manufacturing acrylic yarns under the trade name Jindal. The company thereafter, ventured into polyester yarns. Starting from 6912 spindles in 1999, it has expanded its capacity to 23472 spindles. The company is engaged into textiles business.The Company has also set up a wind mill of 1250 KW in village Pithla, Rajasthan in the year 2007-08. It has entered into power purchase agreement with Ajmer Vidut Vitran Nigam Ltd for the sale of electricity generated for 20 years.During 2018-19, the company had transferred entire shareholding of its subsidiaries i.e. Jindal Specialty Textiles Limited and Jindal Medicot Limited, through disinvestment on 6th November, 2018, and resultant, the entire net worth was eroded. The Unit 2 of the company situated at Village Mandiala Kalan, Bija was made operational from FY2019-20.The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Jindal Medicot Ltd and Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd. Jindal Medicot Ltd has been incorporated to expand in Technical textiles sector and to produce medical textile products. Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd has been incorporated to expand in Technical textiles sector and to manufacture laminated technical textile products and Banner fabrics textile products.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Cotex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.