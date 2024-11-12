iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Cotex Ltd Company Summary

Jindal Cotex Ltd Summary

Jindal Cotex Ltd was incorporated in the year 1998. The company initially set up 6912 spindles and started manufacturing acrylic yarns under the trade name Jindal. The company thereafter, ventured into polyester yarns. Starting from 6912 spindles in 1999, it has expanded its capacity to 23472 spindles. The company is engaged into textiles business.The Company has also set up a wind mill of 1250 KW in village Pithla, Rajasthan in the year 2007-08. It has entered into power purchase agreement with Ajmer Vidut Vitran Nigam Ltd for the sale of electricity generated for 20 years.During 2018-19, the company had transferred entire shareholding of its subsidiaries i.e. Jindal Specialty Textiles Limited and Jindal Medicot Limited, through disinvestment on 6th November, 2018, and resultant, the entire net worth was eroded. The Unit 2 of the company situated at Village Mandiala Kalan, Bija was made operational from FY2019-20.The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Jindal Medicot Ltd and Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd. Jindal Medicot Ltd has been incorporated to expand in Technical textiles sector and to produce medical textile products. Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd has been incorporated to expand in Technical textiles sector and to manufacture laminated technical textile products and Banner fabrics textile products.

