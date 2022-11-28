Jindal Cotex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
45
45
45
45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97.53
85.25
-16.68
-11.19
Net Worth
142.53
130.25
28.32
33.81
Minority Interest
Debt
45.29
54.11
212.52
215.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
187.82
184.36
240.84
249.79
Fixed Assets
2.12
4.67
53.6
59.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.35
2.34
2.34
2.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
183.32
177.24
183.85
187.64
Inventories
0.14
0.14
1.35
1.11
Inventory Days
17.28
12.32
Sundry Debtors
2.2
5.71
6.86
7.54
Debtor Days
87.83
83.71
Other Current Assets
186.68
188.87
186.44
189.22
Sundry Creditors
-3.78
-7.43
-8.79
-7.89
Creditor Days
112.55
87.6
Other Current Liabilities
-1.92
-10.05
-2.01
-2.34
Cash
0.04
0.1
1.06
0.21
Total Assets
187.83
184.35
240.85
249.81
