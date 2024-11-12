iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Cotex Ltd Quarterly Results

2.5
(4.17%)
Nov 28, 2022|01:45:31 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.78

0.49

9.3

0.56

Total Income

0.82

0.78

0.49

9.3

0.56

Total Expenditure

0.51

0.33

6

0.93

0.31

PBIDT

0.31

0.45

-5.51

8.37

0.26

Interest

0.29

0.28

0.28

0.27

0.27

PBDT

0.02

0.17

-5.78

8.09

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.02

0.16

-5.79

8.09

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.02

0.16

-5.79

8.09

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0.31

0.28

-5.68

8.81

0.08

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.29

-0.12

-0.11

-0.72

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.04

-1.29

1.8

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45

45

45

45

45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

