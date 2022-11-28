Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.5
32.87
35.91
5.45
yoy growth (%)
-13.28
-8.47
558.01
80.7
Raw materials
-17.31
-21.3
-25.51
-4.82
As % of sales
60.73
64.8
71.02
88.3
Employee costs
-2.13
-2.91
-2.64
-0.53
As % of sales
7.49
8.85
7.36
9.72
Other costs
-16.66
-17.37
-15.47
-11.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.45
52.83
43.07
219.67
Operating profit
-7.6
-8.71
-7.7
-11.88
OPM
-26.68
-26.5
-21.46
-217.7
Depreciation
-6.03
-6.12
-6.38
-6.61
Interest expense
-0.82
-0.9
-0.57
-0.52
Other income
9.16
8.29
6.96
6.84
Profit before tax
-5.3
-7.45
-7.7
-12.18
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.3
-7.45
-7.7
-12.18
Exceptional items
-0.19
22.44
-0.46
0
Net profit
-5.49
14.98
-8.17
-12.18
yoy growth (%)
-136.66
-283.39
-32.91
-76.54
NPM
-19.27
45.59
-22.75
-223.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.