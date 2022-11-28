iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Cotex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(4.17%)
Nov 28, 2022|01:45:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Cotex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.5

32.87

35.91

5.45

yoy growth (%)

-13.28

-8.47

558.01

80.7

Raw materials

-17.31

-21.3

-25.51

-4.82

As % of sales

60.73

64.8

71.02

88.3

Employee costs

-2.13

-2.91

-2.64

-0.53

As % of sales

7.49

8.85

7.36

9.72

Other costs

-16.66

-17.37

-15.47

-11.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.45

52.83

43.07

219.67

Operating profit

-7.6

-8.71

-7.7

-11.88

OPM

-26.68

-26.5

-21.46

-217.7

Depreciation

-6.03

-6.12

-6.38

-6.61

Interest expense

-0.82

-0.9

-0.57

-0.52

Other income

9.16

8.29

6.96

6.84

Profit before tax

-5.3

-7.45

-7.7

-12.18

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.3

-7.45

-7.7

-12.18

Exceptional items

-0.19

22.44

-0.46

0

Net profit

-5.49

14.98

-8.17

-12.18

yoy growth (%)

-136.66

-283.39

-32.91

-76.54

NPM

-19.27

45.59

-22.75

-223.17

Jindal Cotex Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Cotex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.