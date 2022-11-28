Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.72
75.08
-48.12
-43.81
Op profit growth
512.28
-89.19
-78.01
-851.59
EBIT growth
34.44
-38.54
-59.09
3,620.43
Net profit growth
26.09
-81.03
-30.82
168.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.54
-0.76
-12.36
-29.17
EBIT margin
-10.9
-10.68
-30.42
-38.58
Net profit margin
-9.48
-9.9
-91.45
-68.57
RoCE
-4.31
-3.1
-4.88
-10.7
RoNW
36.08
-108.66
-39.68
-17.38
RoA
-0.93
-0.71
-3.66
-4.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.36
-8.24
-25.08
-34.13
Book value per share
-5.95
-0.87
2.67
23.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.75
-1.59
-0.33
-0.24
P/B
-1.18
-14.94
3.13
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
-113.1
1,236.39
-58.13
-10.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.01
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
430.17
551.66
970.61
550.72
Inventory days
24.52
34.65
53.2
32.65
Creditor days
-79.87
-74.46
-90.6
-43.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
14.41
26.99
0.49
1.28
Net debt / equity
-22.34
-152.68
48.9
5.04
Net debt / op. profit
-72.16
-446.06
-46.99
-9.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.85
-77.38
-76.77
-75.63
Employee costs
-4.85
-5.01
-4.41
-5.02
Other costs
-19.84
-18.36
-31.17
-48.51
