Jindal Cotex Ltd Key Ratios

2.5
(4.17%)
Nov 28, 2022|01:45:31 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.72

75.08

-48.12

-43.81

Op profit growth

512.28

-89.19

-78.01

-851.59

EBIT growth

34.44

-38.54

-59.09

3,620.43

Net profit growth

26.09

-81.03

-30.82

168.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.54

-0.76

-12.36

-29.17

EBIT margin

-10.9

-10.68

-30.42

-38.58

Net profit margin

-9.48

-9.9

-91.45

-68.57

RoCE

-4.31

-3.1

-4.88

-10.7

RoNW

36.08

-108.66

-39.68

-17.38

RoA

-0.93

-0.71

-3.66

-4.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.36

-8.24

-25.08

-34.13

Book value per share

-5.95

-0.87

2.67

23.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.75

-1.59

-0.33

-0.24

P/B

-1.18

-14.94

3.13

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

-113.1

1,236.39

-58.13

-10.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.01

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

430.17

551.66

970.61

550.72

Inventory days

24.52

34.65

53.2

32.65

Creditor days

-79.87

-74.46

-90.6

-43.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

14.41

26.99

0.49

1.28

Net debt / equity

-22.34

-152.68

48.9

5.04

Net debt / op. profit

-72.16

-446.06

-46.99

-9.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.85

-77.38

-76.77

-75.63

Employee costs

-4.85

-5.01

-4.41

-5.02

Other costs

-19.84

-18.36

-31.17

-48.51

