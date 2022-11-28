Jindal Cotex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.3
-7.45
-7.7
-12.18
Depreciation
-6.03
-6.12
-6.38
-6.61
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.21
-35.36
31.6
9.94
Other operating items
Operating
-13.54
-48.93
17.5
-8.85
Capital expenditure
0.01
-12.76
-4.34
0
Free cash flow
-13.53
-61.69
13.15
-8.85
Equity raised
-22.37
-63.4
-57.63
-15.95
Investing
0
1
0
0
Financing
49.32
24.39
61.11
65.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.4
-99.71
16.62
41.01
