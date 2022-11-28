iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Cotex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.5
(4.17%)
Nov 28, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.3

-7.45

-7.7

-12.18

Depreciation

-6.03

-6.12

-6.38

-6.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.21

-35.36

31.6

9.94

Other operating items

Operating

-13.54

-48.93

17.5

-8.85

Capital expenditure

0.01

-12.76

-4.34

0

Free cash flow

-13.53

-61.69

13.15

-8.85

Equity raised

-22.37

-63.4

-57.63

-15.95

Investing

0

1

0

0

Financing

49.32

24.39

61.11

65.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.4

-99.71

16.62

41.01

