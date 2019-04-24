To the Members of JIN DAL COTEX LTD,

Report on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of JINDAL COTEX LTD. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement and for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in Emphasis of Matter section of our report, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India , of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2023, and its Profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unmodified opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statement.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following:

• In absence of balance confirmations of Trade receivables, Trade payables and Loans & Advances, the impact on the financial statements is not ascertainable.

• Since the accounts of the Company have declared NPA with all the banks/financial institutions, no balance confirmation is thus available since their declaration as NPA.

• The company has various statutory liabilities outstanding since long as on 31/03/2023 being VAT, ESI, EPF etc.

• With reference to the Note No.09 of financial statement, he Exceptional Items of Rs. 1,036.37 lakhs pertain to Rs. 29.64 lakhs as Profit on Sale of Building, Rs. 0.15 lakhs as Scrap Sales, Rs. 145.93 lakhs as Provisions for Debtors Written Back, Rs. 775.00 lakhs as Rate Difference, Rs. 89.60 lakhs as Rebate and Discount and Rs. 3.94 lakhs as Prior Period Expenses.

• The Company was in the process of challenging the SAT order in response to SEBI order WTM/AB/EFD- 1/DRA-1/04/2019-2020 dated 24/04/2019 barring the Company and its directors from accessing the securities market and further prohibit them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities (including unit of mutual funds, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of five years.

• Ind As on unquoted investments in wholly owned subsidiary and others and on capital advance have not been applied by the company, so we are unable to comment upon the effects of the same on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matters described in emphasis of matter section we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The Statement includes the results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023, being the balancing figure between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

Our opinion on the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements." Section of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment to cover most of the items in phased manner over a period of regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program a portion of Property, Plant & Equipment were verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. However, such reports have not been given to us;

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company. However, none is made available to us as they are pledged with the financial institutions.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year;

e) As informed, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2023, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us

a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JINDAL COTEX LTD. as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with Authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable Assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects Except for the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter Section an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.