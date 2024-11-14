Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 09.11.2024 regarding the intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended 30.09.2024, we hereby inform you that the Board meeting scheduled to be held today could not be held for want of quorum and has been adjourned to Thursday, 21st November, 2024 at same time and place as indicated in our previous letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 14.11.2024 regarding the intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st November, 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended 30.09.2024, we hereby inform you that the Board meeting scheduled to be held today could not be held for want of quorum and has been further adjourned to Thursday, 28th November, 2024 at same time and place as indicated in our previous letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024) In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, the 28th day of November, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and Limited Review report for the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 02nd September 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: - 1. Notice and Directors report of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024; 2. Date time and venue for convening 27th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company. 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company for the Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other business with the permission of Chair. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 02nd September, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 at Registered office of the Company at 10.30 AM. 2. Directors report of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Reecha Goel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as scrutinizers for the e-voting and voting during AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Limited Review report for the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 06th July, 2024 based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, have approved the proposal for re-appointment of Mr. Kanik Sharma (DIN: 08499593), as an Independent Director of the Company, for a second consecutive term of five years w.e.f. from 08.07.2024. The details as per the requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is given in Annexure-I. The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: - 1. To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report for the said period. 2. Declaration of unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024