Notice of the 27 Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 at Registered office of the Company at 10.30 AM. Notice to attend the 27th Annual General Meeting of the members to be held on Saturday 30th November, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. is enclosed. The aforesaid information shall also be available on Companys website at www.jindalcotex.com. We request you to take the same on your record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would to like to inform you that on the request of the Company, the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, (ROC), has accorded approval for extension of time for holding Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 by 2 months which was earlier due to be held on or before 30.09.2024. Copy of ROC approval letter for extension of Annual General Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024) We wish to inform you that 27th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th November, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered office at Village Mandiala Kalan, P.O. Bija, Tehsil Khanna, District Ludhiana. Also, note that pursuant of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed Saturday, 23rd November, 2024 to Saturday 30th November, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024) As per Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we hereby inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday, the 30th November, 2024 through physical mode. The requisite quorum being present, the meeting was called to order. Al the resolutions mentioned in the notice has been passed with requisite majority. Proceedings of the meeting will be uploaded shortly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2024)