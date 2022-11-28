|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Nov 2024
|23 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|We wish to inform you that 27th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th November, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered office at Village Mandiala Kalan, P.O. Bija, Tehsil Khanna, District Ludhiana. Also, note that pursuant of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed Saturday, 23rd November, 2024 to Saturday 30th November, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
