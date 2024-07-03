Summary

Honasa Consumer Limited was incorporated as Honasa Consumer Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company on September 16, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Honasa Consumer Limited dated November 11, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is the largest digital-first BPC company in India in terms of revenue from operations. It has built a House of Brands architecture with a portfolio of six brands in the BPC space. Dating back to their journey, Mamaearth has helped the Company in scaling their newer brands at a fast pace. These playbooks are powered by consumer-centric approach across various business model, including innovation engine, digitalized omni-channel distribution, technology and data-driven marketing and consumer engagement model.Each of the Company brands offer a differentiated value proposition as sought by the consumers. Besides this, their products portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances segments. This product portfolio is supplemented by the services businesses across content and community management platform, Momspresso, and professional salonschain, BBlunt Salons.Presently, the Company is trading in a variety of beauty and personal care products and services like baby care, skin care, hair and other personal care categories, which are manufactured under the brand names including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, BBlunt, Aqualogica, Ayuga a

Read More