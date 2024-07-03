iifl-logo-icon 1
Honasa Consumer Ltd Share Price

247.6
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.05
  • Day's High252.05
  • 52 Wk High547
  • Prev. Close252.5
  • Day's Low246.35
  • 52 Wk Low 222.5
  • Turnover (lac)319.46
  • P/E108.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.25
  • EPS2.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,042.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Honasa Consumer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

252.05

Prev. Close

252.5

Turnover(Lac.)

319.46

Day's High

252.05

Day's Low

246.35

52 Week's High

547

52 Week's Low

222.5

Book Value

35.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,042.64

P/E

108.81

EPS

2.32

Divi. Yield

0

Honasa Consumer Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Honasa Consumer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh invests further ₹4.5 Crore

Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh invests further ₹4.5 Crore

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

This action demonstrates the Alaghs' firm conviction in Honasa's long-term growth possibilities, notwithstanding recent obstacles.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reports net loss of ₹19 Crore

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reports net loss of ₹19 Crore

18 Nov 2024|12:53 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, the operating EBITDA loss was ₹30.7 Crore, compared to ₹40.1 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Honasa Consumer's shares worth ₹1,763 Crore change hands

Honasa Consumer's shares worth ₹1,763 Crore change hands

12 Sep 2024|11:12 AM

The block deals sellers included Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Redwood Trust, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Ventures, etc.

Honasa Consumer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.97%

Non-Promoter- 36.80%

Institutions: 36.80%

Non-Institutions: 28.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Honasa Consumer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

324.24

136.34

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

1,792.94

0

1,954

Reserves

800.23

-1,302.39

712.12

-1,765.16

Net Worth

1,124.47

626.89

712.13

188.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,919.9

1,492.75

943.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,919.9

1,492.75

943.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

49.7

22.52

20.88

View Annually Results

Honasa Consumer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Honasa Consumer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Varun Alagh

Whole-time Director

Ghazal Alagh

Nominee

Ishaan Mittal

Independent Director

VIVEK GAMBHIR

Independent Director

S Subramanian

Independent Director

Namita Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DHANRAJ DAGAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Honasa Consumer Ltd

Summary

Honasa Consumer Limited was incorporated as Honasa Consumer Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company on September 16, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Honasa Consumer Limited dated November 11, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is the largest digital-first BPC company in India in terms of revenue from operations. It has built a House of Brands architecture with a portfolio of six brands in the BPC space. Dating back to their journey, Mamaearth has helped the Company in scaling their newer brands at a fast pace. These playbooks are powered by consumer-centric approach across various business model, including innovation engine, digitalized omni-channel distribution, technology and data-driven marketing and consumer engagement model.Each of the Company brands offer a differentiated value proposition as sought by the consumers. Besides this, their products portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances segments. This product portfolio is supplemented by the services businesses across content and community management platform, Momspresso, and professional salonschain, BBlunt Salons.Presently, the Company is trading in a variety of beauty and personal care products and services like baby care, skin care, hair and other personal care categories, which are manufactured under the brand names including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, BBlunt, Aqualogica, Ayuga a
Company FAQs

What is the Honasa Consumer Ltd share price today?

The Honasa Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Honasa Consumer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honasa Consumer Ltd is ₹8042.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Honasa Consumer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Honasa Consumer Ltd is 108.81 and 7.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Honasa Consumer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honasa Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honasa Consumer Ltd is ₹222.5 and ₹547 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Honasa Consumer Ltd?

Honasa Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.83%, 6 Month at -41.96%, 3 Month at -43.54% and 1 Month at -3.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Honasa Consumer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Honasa Consumer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.98 %
Institutions - 36.80 %
Public - 28.22 %

