Open₹252.05
Prev. Close₹252.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹319.46
Day's High₹252.05
Day's Low₹246.35
52 Week's High₹547
52 Week's Low₹222.5
Book Value₹35.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,042.64
P/E108.81
EPS2.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
324.24
136.34
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
1,792.94
0
1,954
Reserves
800.23
-1,302.39
712.12
-1,765.16
Net Worth
1,124.47
626.89
712.13
188.85
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,919.9
1,492.75
943.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,919.9
1,492.75
943.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
49.7
22.52
20.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Varun Alagh
Whole-time Director
Ghazal Alagh
Nominee
Ishaan Mittal
Independent Director
VIVEK GAMBHIR
Independent Director
S Subramanian
Independent Director
Namita Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DHANRAJ DAGAR
Reports by Honasa Consumer Ltd
Summary
Honasa Consumer Limited was incorporated as Honasa Consumer Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company on September 16, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Honasa Consumer Limited dated November 11, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is the largest digital-first BPC company in India in terms of revenue from operations. It has built a House of Brands architecture with a portfolio of six brands in the BPC space. Dating back to their journey, Mamaearth has helped the Company in scaling their newer brands at a fast pace. These playbooks are powered by consumer-centric approach across various business model, including innovation engine, digitalized omni-channel distribution, technology and data-driven marketing and consumer engagement model.Each of the Company brands offer a differentiated value proposition as sought by the consumers. Besides this, their products portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances segments. This product portfolio is supplemented by the services businesses across content and community management platform, Momspresso, and professional salonschain, BBlunt Salons.Presently, the Company is trading in a variety of beauty and personal care products and services like baby care, skin care, hair and other personal care categories, which are manufactured under the brand names including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, BBlunt, Aqualogica, Ayuga a
The Honasa Consumer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honasa Consumer Ltd is ₹8042.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Honasa Consumer Ltd is 108.81 and 7.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honasa Consumer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honasa Consumer Ltd is ₹222.5 and ₹547 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Honasa Consumer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.83%, 6 Month at -41.96%, 3 Month at -43.54% and 1 Month at -3.52%.
