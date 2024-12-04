iifl-logo-icon 1
Honasa Consumer Ltd AGM

244.25
(1.29%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Honasa Consumer CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202423 May 2024
Convening of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, August 29, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OVAM) Consolidated Scrutinizer report on remote e-voting and e-voting during 8th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 along with voting result as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015. Proceedings of the Eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Transcript of 8th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Honasa Consumer: Related News

Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh invests further ₹4.5 Crore

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

This action demonstrates the Alaghs' firm conviction in Honasa's long-term growth possibilities, notwithstanding recent obstacles.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reports net loss of ₹19 Crore

18 Nov 2024|12:53 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, the operating EBITDA loss was ₹30.7 Crore, compared to ₹40.1 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Honasa Consumer's shares worth ₹1,763 Crore change hands

12 Sep 2024|11:12 AM

The block deals sellers included Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Redwood Trust, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Ventures, etc.

NCLT Gives Green Light to Honasa Consumer Merger, Shares Soar

26 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw a 19% YoY rise, reaching ₹554.1 Crore.

Honasa Consumer slips ~6% despite robust performance in Q1

12 Aug 2024|12:54 PM

The Mamaearth brand's operator credited its good performance to higher gross profit margins and scale-driven efficiencies.

Honasa Consumer zooms ~9% after inking pact with Reliance Retail

4 Jul 2024|03:28 PM

As part of the collaboration, Mamaearth's goods will be sold at over 1,000 Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across India.

