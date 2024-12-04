|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|23 May 2024
|Convening of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, August 29, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OVAM) Consolidated Scrutinizer report on remote e-voting and e-voting during 8th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 along with voting result as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015. Proceedings of the Eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Transcript of 8th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
