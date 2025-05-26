Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Reports ₹534 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Honasa Consumer Ltd., the owner of Mamaearth had announced its March quarter results. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25 crore compared with ₹30.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a year-on-year fall of 18%.

Revenue from operations in the quarter was at ₹534 crore, a 13% increase from ₹471 crore in Q4 FY24, supported by robust product pull and higher consumer engagement. Volume growth in the quarter was 21.2% higher than the growth rate in revenues evidencing strong consumer traction on its product suite. The gross profit margin increased 76 basis points YoY to 70.7% for Q4 FY25, driven by a better product mix and favourable operational efficiencies.

EBITDA for the March quarter stood at ₹27 crore against ₹33 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin also slipped to 5.1 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 7% in Q4 FY24 clearly showing some strain in operational profitability in spite of growth in topline.

For the full fiscal FY25, Honasa Consumer’s consolidated net profit was at ₹72.6 crore, down 32% from ₹110.5 crore posted in FY24. Annual consolidated revenue increased 8% to ₹2,066.9 crore in FY25, from ₹1,919.9 crore in the previous year, indicating sustained consumer enthusiasm for the Mamaearth and other portfolio brands.

