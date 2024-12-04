iifl-logo-icon 1
Honasa Consumer Ltd News Today

241.75
(-1.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh invests further ₹4.5 Crore

This action demonstrates the Alaghs' firm conviction in Honasa's long-term growth possibilities, notwithstanding recent obstacles.

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM
Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reports net loss of ₹19 Crore

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, the operating EBITDA loss was ₹30.7 Crore, compared to ₹40.1 Crore in the same period last year.

18 Nov 2024|12:53 PM
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM
Honasa Consumer's shares worth ₹1,763 Crore change hands

The block deals sellers included Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Redwood Trust, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Ventures, etc.

12 Sep 2024|11:12 AM
NCLT Gives Green Light to Honasa Consumer Merger, Shares Soar

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw a 19% YoY rise, reaching ₹554.1 Crore.

26 Aug 2024|02:09 PM
Honasa Consumer slips ~6% despite robust performance in Q1

The Mamaearth brand's operator credited its good performance to higher gross profit margins and scale-driven efficiencies.

12 Aug 2024|12:54 PM
Honasa Consumer zooms ~9% after inking pact with Reliance Retail

As part of the collaboration, Mamaearth's goods will be sold at over 1,000 Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across India.

4 Jul 2024|03:28 PM

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.