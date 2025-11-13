iifl-logo

Honasa Consumer share jumps ~8% post Q2 strong results

13 Nov 2025 , 11:41 AM

Honasa Consumer Ltd.shares gained as much as 8% on Thursday, November 13, after the company posted a net profit in the September quarter against a net loss during the same quarter last year.

Honasa Consumer registered a net profit of ₹39.20 Crore as compared to a net loss of ₹18.50 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

At around 11.24 AM, Honasa Consumer was trading 6.10% higher at ₹299.25, against the previous close of ₹282.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹308.20, and ₹292.75, respectively.

The MamaEarth parent registered a 16.50% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹538 Crore. Honasa said that the growth would be at 22.50%, after adjusting revenue recognition with Flipkart.

EBITDA for the quarter also came in positive at ₹47.50 Crore as compared to a loss of ₹30.70 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

MamaEarth logged double-digit growth in e-commerce and modern trade. GT Derma witnessed single digit growth with an Annual Run Rate of ₹750 Crore.

The company has also increased its store reach by 20% from the last year to over 2.5 Lakh stores. Distribution outlets witnessed about 35% year-on-year growth in the first half year of the financial year.

