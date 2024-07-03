Honasa Consumer Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,919.9
1,492.75
943.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,919.9
1,492.75
943.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
49.7
22.52
20.88
Total Income
1,969.61
1,515.27
964.35
Total Expenditure
1,782.82
1,624.68
932.01
PBIDT
186.79
-109.41
32.34
Interest
9.04
6.66
3.01
PBDT
177.75
-116.08
29.33
Depreciation
30.62
24.96
6.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
36.8
17.18
6.41
Deferred Tax
-0.2
-7.25
1.59
Reported Profit After Tax
110.53
-150.97
14.44
Minority Interest After NP
-1.25
-8.16
-1.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
111.78
-142.81
15.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-137.52
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
111.78
-5.28
15.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.57
-4.66
12,167.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
324.24
136.34
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.72
-7.32
3.42
PBDTM(%)
9.25
-7.77
3.1
PATM(%)
5.75
-10.11
1.53
