iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Honasa Consumer zooms ~9% after inking pact with Reliance Retail

4 Jul 2024 , 03:28 PM

On Thursday, Honasa Consumer, the parent company of beauty and personal care goods major Mamaearth, saw its shares rise over 9% to an intraday high of ₹475 per share on the BSE.

The stock has been on an upward trend, rising over 4% in a week and more than 7% in two weeks. The stock has returned 7.39% so far in 2024 (year to date).

Honasa Consumer Limited owns Mamaearth, a rapidly expanding brand in the personal care and beauty products category.

On June 12, the personal care company announced a partnership with retail behemoth Reliance Retail. As part of the collaboration, Mamaearth’s goods will be sold at over 1,000 Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across India.

The company stated in the statement that its collaboration with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. aims to expand the brand’s offline channel presence and make its products more accessible to a larger audience. Honasa Consumer’s stock has risen 6.48% since June 12, when the business announced its agreement.

Honasa Consumer Ltd reported a net profit of ₹30.5 Crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, up from a net loss of ₹161.7 Crore in the same quarter last year. In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 21.4% to ₹471.1 Crore, up from ₹387.9 Crore the previous year.

Honasa Consumer Limited is a brand management company that prioritises digital marketing. Honasa Consumer’s website lists Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga among its brands. The company has also acquired brands to improve its portfolio, including BBlunt (products and services) and Dr Sheth’s (dermatologist-formulated skincare).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Honasa Consumer
  • Honasa Consumer News
  • Honasa Consumer Share Price
  • Honasa Consumer Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.