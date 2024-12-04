|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Honasa Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Honasa Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Honasa Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 Disclosure of re-appointment of directors under regulation 30. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)- Scheme of Arrangement
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Honasa Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the 3rd quarter/ nine months ended December 31 2023 along with limited review reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
