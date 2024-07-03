Honasa Consumer Ltd Summary

Honasa Consumer Limited was incorporated as Honasa Consumer Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company on September 16, 2016. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Honasa Consumer Limited dated November 11, 2022 by the RoC.The Company is the largest digital-first BPC company in India in terms of revenue from operations. It has built a House of Brands architecture with a portfolio of six brands in the BPC space. Dating back to their journey, Mamaearth has helped the Company in scaling their newer brands at a fast pace. These playbooks are powered by consumer-centric approach across various business model, including innovation engine, digitalized omni-channel distribution, technology and data-driven marketing and consumer engagement model.Each of the Company brands offer a differentiated value proposition as sought by the consumers. Besides this, their products portfolio includes products in the baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances segments. This product portfolio is supplemented by the services businesses across content and community management platform, Momspresso, and professional salonschain, BBlunt Salons.Presently, the Company is trading in a variety of beauty and personal care products and services like baby care, skin care, hair and other personal care categories, which are manufactured under the brand names including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, BBlunt, Aqualogica, Ayuga and Dr.Sheths and services comprises of beauty salon and hair styling services as well as content development and influencer marketing. In 2016, the Company launched their flagship brand, Mamaearth which focuses on developing toxin-free beauty products made withnatural ingredients. In 2020, it launched The Derma Co., to provide solutions for skin and hair conditions through a range of active ingredient-based products.In November 2021, it launched Aqualogica, a specialized hydrating skin care brand designed for Indian skin types. It launched Ayuga an ayurvedic product in easy-to-use, modern formats for Indian millennials in December, 2021. It acquired Momspresso, a platform providing meaningful and relevant content to women. In March 2022, it acquired BBlunt, a professional hair care and styling products enabling salon like experience at home. It acquired Dr. Sheths - A bio-actives based skincare designed by three-generations of skin specialist on naturally inspired and scientifically validated products in April, 2022.In year 2022, the Company acquired majority stakes in Subsidiaries, such as Just4Kids Services Private Limited and Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing Private Limited (BBlunt), as well as 100% of the shareholding of Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited, which owns Momspresso and the BBlunt and Dr. Sheths brands in India, respectively.Pursuant to share purchase agreement dated October 20, 2022, the Company purchased the balance 33.23% of the equity share capital of Fusion from Aneesh Sheth. The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 52,516,742 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 1701 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 11,268,580 amounting to Rs 365 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 41,248,162 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 1336 Crore in November, 2023.Just4kids Services Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. August 31, 2023.In May 2023, Mamaearth launched the Rosemary Range, with the proposition of reduced hair loss and breakage, across online channels.