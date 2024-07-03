iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B.C. Power Controls Ltd Share Price

4.4
(-1.12%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:28:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.6
  • Day's High4.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.45
  • Day's Low4.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)7.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B.C. Power Controls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.6

Prev. Close

4.45

Turnover(Lac.)

7.58

Day's High

4.65

Day's Low

4.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

B.C. Power Controls Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

B.C. Power Controls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B.C. Power Controls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 80.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B.C. Power Controls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.96

13.96

11.76

11.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.7

25.98

21.27

19.7

Net Worth

40.66

39.94

33.03

31.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.25

192.55

493.43

354.89

yoy growth (%)

-21.96

-60.97

39.03

43.98

Raw materials

-143.48

-185.58

-478.62

-348.44

As % of sales

95.49

96.38

96.99

98.18

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.87

-0.78

-0.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

1.46

7.45

1.09

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.47

-0.57

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.42

-2.42

-0.41

Working capital

-15.94

12.44

-6.14

4.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.96

-60.97

39.03

43.98

Op profit growth

-35.09

-59.83

300.44

216.52

EBIT growth

-51.15

-59.05

293.26

-13.51

Net profit growth

-57.6

-79.35

637.99

-5.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

B.C. Power Controls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B.C. Power Controls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ankit Gupta

Whole-time Director

NITIN AGGARWAL

Managing Director

Chander Shekhar Jain

Additional Director

Siya Seth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dimple Malik

Non Executive Director

Poonam Latka

Non Executive Director

Neha Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B.C. Power Controls Ltd

Summary

B.C. Power Controls Limited was incorporated as B.C. Power Controls Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 12, 2008. Later with effect from November 21, 2013, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name changed to B.C. Power Controls Limited.The company stepped into the manufacturing of Wire & Cable in 2008 and earlier to 2010, the company used to purchase Copper and Aluminium Wires from the outsider to manufacture its final products. However in the year 2010, the Company made the backwards integration installing the Copper and Aluminium wire drawing facility which, in turn, added value to organization in terms of economies of scale and production of Copper and Aluminium wires in accordance.The Company was made a leading manufacturer of Wires & Cables which include Armoured Cable, Unarmoured Cable, Flexible & House Wires, Submersible Cable, Control & Instrumentation Cable. These are manufactured using quality material which is checked at every stage of production by the highly experienced quality controllers.The Company manufactures and trades ferrous and non ferrous items metal items, which mainly includes Zinc, Copper Ingots, Copper Rod, Tin Ingots, Copper Scrap and Nickel etc.. It trades the goods in open market as well as on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Platform by taking and giving physical delivery of material and other modes also. It purchases the goods from Indian market as well as imports from various countri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B.C. Power Controls Ltd share price today?

The B.C. Power Controls Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of B.C. Power Controls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is ₹30.71 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of B.C. Power Controls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B.C. Power Controls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B.C. Power Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of B.C. Power Controls Ltd?

B.C. Power Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.43%, 3 Years at -27.65%, 1 Year at -11.88%, 6 Month at -14.42%, 3 Month at -5.32% and 1 Month at 18.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B.C. Power Controls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR B.C. Power Controls Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.