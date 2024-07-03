Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹4.6
Prev. Close₹4.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.58
Day's High₹4.65
Day's Low₹4.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.96
13.96
11.76
11.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.7
25.98
21.27
19.7
Net Worth
40.66
39.94
33.03
31.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.25
192.55
493.43
354.89
yoy growth (%)
-21.96
-60.97
39.03
43.98
Raw materials
-143.48
-185.58
-478.62
-348.44
As % of sales
95.49
96.38
96.99
98.18
Employee costs
-0.9
-0.87
-0.78
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
1.46
7.45
1.09
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.47
-0.57
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.42
-2.42
-0.41
Working capital
-15.94
12.44
-6.14
4.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.96
-60.97
39.03
43.98
Op profit growth
-35.09
-59.83
300.44
216.52
EBIT growth
-51.15
-59.05
293.26
-13.51
Net profit growth
-57.6
-79.35
637.99
-5.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ankit Gupta
Whole-time Director
NITIN AGGARWAL
Managing Director
Chander Shekhar Jain
Additional Director
Siya Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dimple Malik
Non Executive Director
Poonam Latka
Non Executive Director
Neha Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by B.C. Power Controls Ltd
Summary
B.C. Power Controls Limited was incorporated as B.C. Power Controls Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 12, 2008. Later with effect from November 21, 2013, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name changed to B.C. Power Controls Limited.The company stepped into the manufacturing of Wire & Cable in 2008 and earlier to 2010, the company used to purchase Copper and Aluminium Wires from the outsider to manufacture its final products. However in the year 2010, the Company made the backwards integration installing the Copper and Aluminium wire drawing facility which, in turn, added value to organization in terms of economies of scale and production of Copper and Aluminium wires in accordance.The Company was made a leading manufacturer of Wires & Cables which include Armoured Cable, Unarmoured Cable, Flexible & House Wires, Submersible Cable, Control & Instrumentation Cable. These are manufactured using quality material which is checked at every stage of production by the highly experienced quality controllers.The Company manufactures and trades ferrous and non ferrous items metal items, which mainly includes Zinc, Copper Ingots, Copper Rod, Tin Ingots, Copper Scrap and Nickel etc.. It trades the goods in open market as well as on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Platform by taking and giving physical delivery of material and other modes also. It purchases the goods from Indian market as well as imports from various countri
Read More
The B.C. Power Controls Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is ₹30.71 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 28 Apr ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B.C. Power Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B.C. Power Controls Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23
B.C. Power Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.43%, 3 Years at -27.65%, 1 Year at -11.88%, 6 Month at -14.42%, 3 Month at -5.32% and 1 Month at 18.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.